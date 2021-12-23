Tamil Nadu: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale jolted Vellore, Tamil Nadu on Thursday, as reported by news agency ANI. According to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 15: 14 hours today. The earthquake occurred 50 km west-northwest of Vellore, Tamil Nadu.Also Read - Karnataka Report 12 New Cases Of Omicron, State’s Tally Climbs To 31 | Key Points