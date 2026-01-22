Home

News

Breaking: 3 burnt alive as private bus collides with lorry in Andhra Pradesh, local driver saves over 35 passengers

A private bus suffered a tyre burst and collided with an oncoming lorry on Thursday, resulting in the death of three people. The incident took place near Sirivellametta in Nandyal district.

Bus Tragedy: A tragic incident has surfaced from Andhra Pradesh, where at least three people were charred to death after a private bus collided with an oncoming lorry on Thursday. The incident took place near Sirivellametta in Nandyal district. According to police, the bus driver, the lorry driver, and the cleaner were burnt alive in the mishap. Seeing the bus on fire, a local DCM driver came to the rescue, breaking the bus windows and rescuing as many as 36 passengers.

Andhra Pradesh: Madhusudan, Inspector, Sirivellametta says, “A private bus suffered a tyre burst and collided with an oncoming lorry, resulting in the death of three people near Sirivellametta in Nandyal district. The bus driver, the lorry driver, and the cleaner were burnt alive… — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2026

Four people sustained critical injuries and were shifted to the hospital, while eight others suffered minor injuries.

Andhra Pradesh’s Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy took stock of the tragic incident and asked concerned officials to provide best possible treatment to the injured.

Further details are awaited.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

