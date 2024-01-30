Home

3 CRPF Jawans Killed, 14 Injured In Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack

The CoBRA commandos retaliated with effective result, said the sources.

Representational image

Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: 3 CRPF jawans were killed and at least 14 were injured in a Naxal attack at the Bijapur-Sukma border in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday afternoon.

A gunfight took place between the CRPF personnel and the Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Tuesday, said official sources privy to the incident.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said the incident occurred near the Tekalgudem village when a joint team of security personnel was out on a search operation.

The Tekalgudem village is located along the Bijapur-Sukma border.

A team from the 201 Battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and 150 Battalion of the CRPF was working in the area to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB) when the exchange of fire began at around 1 pm. The CoBRA of the CRPF is a jungle warfare unit and a FOB is a remote camp meant to facilitate security forces operating in core Naxal areas.

The CoBRA commandos retaliated with effective result, said the sources adding that helicopters are being requisitioned for evacuating the injured.

