Suspected Insurgents Storm Manipur Village, Leave 3 Dead, 2 Injured

Three people were reportedly killed and two others wounded in a firing incident by suspected insurgents in Manipur on Friday.

Manipur, June 09 (ANI): Security personnel conduct Joint Combing Operations in sensitive areas in both the Hills and Valley sectors of Manipur on Friday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: In a fresh incident of violence in Manipur, at least three people, including a woman were shot dead, while two others were injured, after suspected insurgents in army fatigues fired upon locals in Khoken village of the northeastern state on Friday.

Quoting police sources, NDTV reported that the suspected militants—armed with automatic assault rifles and dressed in army fatigues—fired upon villagers in Khoken village which is located on boundary between the Kangpokpi and Imphal West district. The report claimed that the attackers and the victims belonged to different communities.

Three people, including a woman, have been killed, while two others have sustained injuries in the attack, the report said, quoting Army sources, adding that the assailants drove vehicles resembling military trucks and also donned army uniforms to disguise themselves.

In a statement the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) termed the attack as “utter disregard” displayed by the militants and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take “decisive action” against the attackers.

“The incident has violated the peace process called by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We urge upon the authorities to take decisive actions against the insurgents,” the ITLF said in a statement, according to the NDTV report.

As per the ITLF statement, one of the slain victims, identified as Domkhohoi, was shot and killed by the insurgents while she was praying inside a Church during early morning hours.

Villagers said that a massacre was thankfully avoided due to their presence since there were women and children around when the assault took place.

According to the report, additional Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area to prevent any escalation and help take the situation under control.

Incidents of violence, including torching of houses in two other districts of Manipur have also been reported, the report said, adding that no confrimatiom of those has been received so far.

The Manipur Violence

As many as 80 people were killed and nearly 300 others injured in violent clashes that ripped through Manipur last month

Violent demonstrations erupted in Torbung area of Churachandpur district on May 3 during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Thousands hit the streets and participated in the solidarity march which soon turned violent as clashes erupted between tribals and non-tribals in the area, and soon spread to other districts.

Following the clashes, the Indian Army was called in to quell the raging violence even as the state governor authorized shoot-at-sight orders subject to extreme circumstances.

Officials reports said that nearly 1,700 houses were torched in the rampant violence.

