3 Dead, 11 Wounded In ‘Mysterious’ Blast At Scrap Shop In Kargil’s Drass

At least three people were killed while 11 others sustained injuries after a "suspicious" object exploded inside a scrap dealer's shop in Kabadi Nallah area of Drass.

New Delhi: Three people were killed and 11 others sustained injuries in a mysterious blast inside a scrap shop in Drass town of Kargil region in Ladakh on Friday.

“Ladakh: Three died and eight got injured in a blast near a scrap site in Kabadi Nallah, Drass town in Kargil. The injured were admitted to SDH Drass,” ANI tweeted quoting SSP Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhary.

Visuals shared on social media platforms showed policemen gathered at the site and investigating the scene of the blast.

Ladakh🚨 Mysterious Blast near a scrap site in Drass area of district Kargil; 2 Killed, 10 injured: A mysterious blast near a scrap site in Kabadi Nallah, Drass late this evening, left 2 people dead and 10 others injured. The injured were taken to SDH Drass. Police has… pic.twitter.com/7s6nlCr7hO — OSINT Updates (@OsintUpdates) August 18, 2023

As per a report by news agency PTI, at least three people were killed while 11 others sustained injuries after a “suspicious” object exploded inside a scrap dealer’s shop in Kabadi Nallah area of Drass.

The dead include a non-local, officials said, adding that the wounded were taken to a hospital.

Local media reports citing police sources claimed that an unexploded mortar shell went at the scrap shop, however, the reports could not be confirmed. Police said they have registered a case and the blast is being probed.

More details are awaited.

