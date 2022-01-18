Mumbai: In an unfortunate incident at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, 3 naval personnel lost their lives in an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir. Responding immediately, the ship’s crew brought the situation under control. There is no major material damage, Indian Navy officials told news agency ANI on Tuesday.Also Read - 6 Dead, Several Injured in Boiler Explosion at a Factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, CM Nitish Announces Ex-gratia

Giving details, the Indian Navy officials said that the INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command and was due to return to base port shortly. "A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause," Indian Navy said.