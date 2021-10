Karnataka: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale, occurred at 2154 hours in Gulbarga, Karnataka as said by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).Also Read - Breaking: 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad | Check Details Here

