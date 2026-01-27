BREAKING: 4, including CRPF jawan, killed in road crash in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur

Home

BREAKING: 4, including CRPF jawan, killed in road crash in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur

Four, including one CRPF personnel, die in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

#WATCH | Udhampur, J&K | Four, including one CRPF personnel, die in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. pic.twitter.com/hH26LJPfv6 — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2026

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

