Jammu: At least four army jawans were injured on Wednesday after terrorists lobbed a grenade at Army's Road Opening Party in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The attack took place during a sanitisation drill at 10:15 AM in Khanabal's Shamshipura area. The injured jawans were rushed to 92 Base Hospital.

"Terrorists lobbed grenade on Army's Road Opening Party during the sanitisation drill at 1015 hours today in general area Shamshipura, Khanabal, Kulgam. Four soldiers sustained splinter injuries. Provided first aid and have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital," Colonel Rajesh Kalia, the Army's spokesperson said.

More details are awaited.