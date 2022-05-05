Karnal/Haryana: Four suspected Khalistani terrorists have been arrested from Karnal, Haryana on Thursday. The suspected terrorists have been identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parminder, and Bhupinder. TV reports said that 3 of them hail from Punjab’ Ferozepur and 1 from Ludhiana. A pistol, 21 live cartridges and cash of Rs 1.3 lakh have been recovered from their possession.Also Read - Haryana Govt to Distribute Free Tablets to Students of Classes 10-12 From May 5

Speaking to reporters, SP Karnal said that the accused were in touch with a Pak-based man who asked them to drop arms and ammunition at Adilabad, Telangana “Accused Gurpreet received explosives sent from across the border using a drone in Ferozepur dist. Earlier, they dropped explosives at Nanded. FIR registered”, the official added. Also Read - Haryana School Timings Revised Amid Ongoing Heatwave. Check New Timing Here

Haryana | Karnal Police detains four terror suspects, recovers a large cache of explosives Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/4p06SH67tf — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

This comes a day after the Indian Army recovered a huge stash of arms, ammunition, and explosives in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district. As per the reports, 14 Rajput Regiment recovered a huge stash of arms ad ammunition from the jungle area of Phinbro-I under Manmao police station on Monday suspected to be hidden by a proscribed outfit organization.