Bahadurgarh: In an unfortunate incident, 4 workers died and 2 others were critical after a gas leakage incident was reported in Haryana's Bahadurgarh on Wednesday. Giving details, DC Shakti Singh said the workers had gone down a 5 feet deep tank to clean it and it is suspected that due to this, the 4 labourers have died. He added that a further probe is underway in the matter.

SP Wasim Akram said the bodies of the workers have been removed from the tank and taken to the hospital. He added that 4 workers are dead and 2 are in ICU.

He also stated that the family members of the workers are being contacted and an investigation will be conducted once the complaints are received.