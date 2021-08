Guwahati: At least five people were killed after miscreants set ablaze seven trucks near Dismao village on Umrangso Lanka road in Dima Hasao district of Assam. The incident took place last night.Also Read - Assam College Girl Dies After Being Severely Injured In Machete Attack By Boyfriend, Locals Demand Action Against Culprit

Speaking to ANI, an Assam Police officer said, "Unknown miscreants set fire to at least seven trucks near Diyungbra area in Dima Hasao. Police rushed to the spot and recovered five dead bodies that were found burnt at the spot."

Assam | Five people died after miscreants set ablaze seven trucks near Dismao village on Umrangso Lanka road in Dima Hasao last night; police investigation underway pic.twitter.com/7kCc4I9a6n — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021



Further investigation into the matter is underway.