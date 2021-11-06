Mumbai: At least ten patients died and several others were injured after a massive fire ripped through the ICU of the Ahmednagar Civil Hospital on Saturday. Another patient is said to be critically injured.Also Read - Maharashtra Allows Reopening of Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, Shani Shingnapur Temple From Oct 7 | Check Full List of Guidelines

Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames which were spreading to other adjoining wards with attempts underway to control the blaze and shift the patients from the affected areas. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: Govt Eases Covid Curbs in 11 Districts Including Pune and Sangli | Check Full List Here

As per the reports, nearly 20 patients were undergoing treatment in the ICU and scores of relatives rushed to the hospital for details on their near and dear ones. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: No Consensus Yet on Resuming Services, Will Discuss With Railways, Says Rajesh Tope

Meanwhile, senior police, district, and fire brigade officials have arrived at the spot to supervise the rescue and relief operations. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but initial investigations revealed that the blaze started due to an electrical short circuit.