Patna: At least five members of a family died allegedly by suicide in Bihar’s Supaul. A probe into the matter is underway. “Forensic Science Laboratory team will investigate the site and we will conduct a detailed investigation, ” police said. More details to follow. Also Read - After Family Objects to Second Marriage, 60-Year-Old Man Climbs Electric Pole in Rajasthan Threatening Suicide

Bihar: Five members of a family died allegedly by suicide in Supaul Also Read - Noida: Depressed Over His Looks, 17-year-old Boy Jumps to Death From 15th Floor

"Forensic Science Laboratory team will investigate the site and we will conduct a detailed investigation, " said police yesterday pic.twitter.com/DHxNFd03je Also Read - Ayesha Suicide Case: Gujarat Police Arrests Absconding Husband Aarif Khan from Rajasthan

— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2021