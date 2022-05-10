New Delhi: A 50-tonne cemented segment of the Delhi-Meerut corridor on Tuesday night fell on the road after the crane wire broke, news agency ANI reported. So far, no casualty has been reported due to the incident. As per the preliminary report, the Delhi Fire Brigade and other officials have reached the spot to take stock of the situation.Also Read - Rajasthan: 3 Members Of Family, Including A Kid, Killed In Road Accident In Kota

The sudden collapse of the 50-tonne cemented segment of the Delhi-Meerut Corridor has triggered panic among the local residents. The ground trembled after the sudden collapse of the heavy segment and people mistook it for an earthquake.

Delhi | A 50-tonne cemented segment of the Delhi-Meerut corridor fell on the road due to the breaking of a crane wire. Further details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

There was no loss of life as the heavy segment fell within the designated reserve area. The segment was being constructed to connect the two bridges.