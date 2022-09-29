Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister: In a big news coming in for the Auto industry, India has made six airbags mandatory for all passenger cars. The decision will be applicable from October 1, 2023. The announcement comes after rising road safety concerns following the death of industrialist Cyrus Mistry. “Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) with effect from 1st October 2023,” Gadkari said.Also Read - Toyota To Launch India’s First Flex-Fuel Car On Wednesday; Will Run On Ethanol

"Safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority," he further added.



Gadkari made this announcement while addressing Bharat Vikas Parishad Paschim Kshetra Sammelan in Nagpur.

This Proposal Is for M-1 Category Passenger Cars

Considering the supply chain constraints and its impact on Auto industry the ministry has decided to implement the proposal mandating 6 airbags in M-1 Category passenger cars.

What is M-1 Category

A motor vehicle used for the carriage of passengers, comprising not more than eight seats in addition to the driver’s seat.

The government had earlier issued a draft notification on January 14, 2022; which mandates that vehicles of category M1 (with upto 8 seats) manufactured after October 1, 2022, to have mandatory 6 airbags.

