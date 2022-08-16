Srinagar: As many as 6 Indo Tibetan Border Police jawans feared dead and around 32 injured after the bus they were travelling in rolled down the road at Frislan, Pahalgam. According to news agency ANI, as the civil bus was carrying 39 personnels (37 from ITBP and 2 from J&K Police) trailed off the road by the river bed after its breaks failed. he troops were on their way from Chandanwari to Pahalgam. The jawans were deputed in the area for Amarnath Yatra.Also Read - BREAKING: Terrorists Shoot Dead Kashmiri Hindu in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

#WATCH Bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two J&K Police personnel falls into riverbed in Pahalgam after its brakes reportedly failed, casualties feared#JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/r66lQztfKu — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: One CRPF Personnel Injured As Terrorists Lob Grenade

It is a breaking story. More details are awaited. Also Read - Kashmiri IAS Officer Shah Faesal Returns to Civil Services After Politics