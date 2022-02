New Delhi: Seven Indian Army personnel who were part of the patrol are reported to have been stuck by an avalanche in High Altitude area of Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh. A search & rescue operations have been initiated. “Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations”, the Indian Army said in a statement.Also Read - JNU Appoints Pune University Professor Santishree Pandit as its First Woman Vice-Chancellor