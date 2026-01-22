By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Breaking: 7 dead after explosion at steel plant in Chhattisgarh
Seven workers died after being exposed to burning coal and flames in the explosion in Chhattisgarh’s Baloda Bazar district on Thursday.
Raipur: In a tragic incident, at least seven workers were burnt alive while others sustained injuries after a powerful explosion ripped through a coal furnace on Thursday at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh. The incident took place at the Bakulahi-based Real Ispat Steel Plant in Baloda Bazar district. The workers were caught in the heat and burning coal. According to sources, workers suffered critical burn injuries after coming in direct contact of furious flames after the massive explosion. Injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.
The exact number of injured workers is yet to be confirmed by the authorities.
(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)
