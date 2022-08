Srinagar: At least seven people died after their car fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI. Rescue operation is underway. According to police officials, so far 4 people are injured in a car accident in Bunda area of Chatroo in Kishtwar district. The injured have been shifted to a district hospital.Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Section 144 Imposed In Samba For 2 Months; Details Inside

It is a developing story. More details are awaited