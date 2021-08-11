Bhilwara: In an unfortunate incident, over 7 workers are feared dead after a stone mine collapsed in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on Wednesday. As per a report by India Today, the 7 workers include three women.Also Read - Incredible India: Woman Vegetable Seller Feeds Grains to Peacock by Hand, Anand Mahindra Loves It | Watch

The preliminary report suggested that the accident happened at a mining site for quartz stones in Lachhuda village under the Asind Police Station area. The stone mine was said to be running illegally. As per updates, the rescue operation is underway to retrieve the dead bodies of the workers. More details will be added.