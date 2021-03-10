Chamba: Eight people have died and seven people have suffered injuries after a private bus fell into gorge in Teesa sub-division of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Wednesday. According to preliminary information, there were about 16 people on board the bus, out of which six died on the spot, while two died in the hospital. Also Read - 103-Year-Old Shyam Saran Negi, India's First & Oldest Voter, Gets Covid-19 Vaccine in Himachal's Kinnaur

Eight people are seriously injured in the accident, which have been undergoing treatment at the Chamba hospital.