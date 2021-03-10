Chamba: Eight people have died and 8 people have suffered injuries after a private bus fell into gorge in Teesa sub-division of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Wednesday. According to preliminary information, there were about 16 people on board the bus, out of which six died on the spot, while two died in the hospital. 8 people are seriously injured in the accident, who have been undergoing treatment at the Chamba hospital. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: Real-time Updates to Prevention of Accidents | Check Benefits of MTRC System
Soon after the accident, police and administration immediately rushed to the spot and started rescue work. During the ongoing budget session of the state assembly, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told the House in the afternoon that he has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.
Expressing grief over the deaths in the accident, the chief minister informed the House that eight people lost their lives as the bus fell into about 200-metre-deep gorge near Colony Morh in Teesa at 10.15 am. The injured have been rushed to Medical College Chamba, Thakur said, adding that four of them are critical. The Chief Minister said that financial assistance of four lakh rupees will be given to the family of the deceased in the accident. Apart from this, all possible help will also be given to the injured.