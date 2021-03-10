Chamba: Eight people have died and 8 people have suffered injuries after a private bus fell into gorge in Teesa sub-division of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Wednesday. According to preliminary information, there were about 16 people on board the bus, out of which six died on the spot, while two died in the hospital. 8 people are seriously injured in the accident, who have been undergoing treatment at the Chamba hospital. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: Real-time Updates to Prevention of Accidents | Check Benefits of MTRC System

Soon after the accident, police and administration immediately rushed to the spot and started rescue work. During the ongoing budget session of the state assembly, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told the House in the afternoon that he has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.