8 killed, several injured as bus falls into deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh

At least eight people were killed after a private bus plunged into a deep gorge in the Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Friday.

Sirmaur: A tragic incident has surfaced from Himachal Pradesh where at least eight people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a private passenger bus plunged into a deep gorge on Friday. The incident took place in the Sirmaur district.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Eight people died in a bus accident after a private bus enroute from Kupvi to Shimla rolled down the road near Haripurdhar in Sirmaur district. https://t.co/iQ3fz7vn70 pic.twitter.com/CcX6ZzR8ec — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2026

According to Sirmaur SP Nishchint Singh Negi, the passenger bus was going to Shimla from Kupvi when the mishap happened. The bus fell off a mountain near Haripurdhar area. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and initiated the rescue operation.

In the video tweeted by news agency ANI, locals people can be seen at the accident site assisting in rescue efforts.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

