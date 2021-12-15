Amravati: At least 9 people were killed and 22 others were injured after a bus in which they were travelling in fell into a rivulet near Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district on Wednesday. All the injured were admitted to a hospital in Jangareddygudem while another seriously injured was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Eluru. The conductor of the bus and several other passengers escaped with minor injuries, RTC and Revenue officials said.Also Read - Overweight Kids Can Develop Heart Related Complications: Study

As per the reports there were 45 passengers and two crew in the ill-fated Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus. Some of the passengers and the conductor crawled out of the bus windows even as the local people who rushed to the scene pulled them out to safety. Also Read - Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar: From Maserati to Porsche Conman Luxury Gifts to Jacqueline Fernandez | Must Watch

“The bus was on its way to Jangareddygudem from Aswaraopet in neighbouring Telangana when the mishap occurred. The bus driver tried to manoeuvre his way to avoid a lorry coming in the opposite direction on a bridge across the Jalleru rivulet. However, the bus hit the bridge railing and fell into the rivulet. We have so far recovered nine bodies, including five female passengers and the driver Appa Rao,” West Godavari district Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma told news agency PTI. Also Read - UP NHM 2021: Answer Key Released For Staff Nurse Posts on upnrhm.gov.in; Raise Objections Before Dec 18

Andhra Pradesh: Nine people died after their bus fell into a rivulet in Jangareddygudem of West Godavari district. SP Rahul Dev Sharma says, "9 people died and 22 severely injured, out of the total 47 passengers on the bus”. pic.twitter.com/Dj6hruVXD7 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021