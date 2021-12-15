Amravati: At least 9 people were killed and 22 others were injured after a bus in which they were travelling in fell into a rivulet near Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district on Wednesday. All the injured were admitted to a hospital in Jangareddygudem while another seriously injured was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Eluru. The conductor of the bus and several other passengers escaped with minor injuries, RTC and Revenue officials said.Also Read - Overweight Kids Can Develop Heart Related Complications: Study
As per the reports there were 45 passengers and two crew in the ill-fated Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus. Some of the passengers and the conductor crawled out of the bus windows even as the local people who rushed to the scene pulled them out to safety.
"The bus was on its way to Jangareddygudem from Aswaraopet in neighbouring Telangana when the mishap occurred. The bus driver tried to manoeuvre his way to avoid a lorry coming in the opposite direction on a bridge across the Jalleru rivulet. However, the bus hit the bridge railing and fell into the rivulet. We have so far recovered nine bodies, including five female passengers and the driver Appa Rao," West Godavari district Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma told news agency PTI.
Meanwhile, the state government announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said the government would take care of the medical expenses of the injured persons.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister offered his condolences to the bereaved families and directed West Godavari district Collector Kartikeya Misra to ensure better medicare to the injured passengers. Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, state Congress president Sake Sailajanath and BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy too expressed grief over the mishap.