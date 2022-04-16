Breaking News: The newly-formed Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has announced 300 units of free power for state households from July 1, 2022, reports NDTV.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: Hanuman Jayanti Today, PM Modi to Unveil 108-Ft Statue of Lord in Gujarat's Morbi

The announcement is in line with the party’s poll promise ahead of recently concluded Punjab Assembly Elections and comes as CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government completed one month in the office today.. Also Read - CM Jagan Reddy Revamps Andhra Pradesh Cabinet; 17 Ministers Likely From Backward Classes. Full List Here

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon. Also Read - NIT Srinagar Becomes COVID Hotspot as 24 People Test Positive