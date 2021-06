New Delhi: Twitter has now removed the verified blue tick or blue badge from the handle of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. Earlier in the day, the Micro-blogging site had removed the blue tick from the personal handle of vice president M Venkaiah Naidu. The blue tick or badge lets people know that an account on the social media platform is authentic. Also Read - 'Neha Ko Saree me Dekhna Tha': Student Requests PM Modi to Allow School Farewell, Tweet Goes Viral