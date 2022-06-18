New Delhi: As protests against Agnipath scheme spread across several states, the Centre on Saturday announced fresh list of concessions for Agniveers. In an announcement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said ‘Agniveers’ will be absorbed into the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles at the end of their four-year term in the Army. The MHA also announced three years’ age relaxation beyond the upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in the two paramilitary forces. “The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to reserve 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said.Also Read - Trains Set On Fire, Highways Blocked As Protests Against Agnipath Scheme Intensify Across States | Key Points

The Defence Ministry also announced that Agniveers will be given priority for government jobs after they complete four-year term in service. “I am happy that after the end of military service of the Agniveers, it has been announced to give priority to them for selection in many government departments. If they want to do any other work, then they will also be given the facility of loan at a cheaper rate,” the Defense Ministry said.

The agitators, who protested against the Agniveer scheme, had mainly raised concerns over job security and pension. The job seekers had voiced apprehensions over the future of their services as the scheme pushed for only 25 per cent of the soldiers recruited to be retained for full term. With the fresh set of concessions, those recruited in the Armed forces via the Agnipath scheme will be inducted into the paramilitary forces after they complete four-year term in the Army.

Agnipath scheme: List of concessions announced by Centre

After completing four-year term in the Army, Agniveers will be inducted into the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles.

Three years of age relaxation, beyond the upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles.

The first batch of Agniveers will avail a further relaxation of 5 years beyond the upper age limit of 23, taking it to 28 years.

Agniveers will be given priority on selection for government jobs after they complete four-year term in service

Agniveers will also get loan at a cheaper price if they want to carry out work in other field after the completion of their service, the Defence Ministry said.

