New Delhi: The Jammu Guwahati Express train was set on fire in Bihar’s Samastipur by angry agitators to mark protest against Agnipath scheme. Two bogies of the train were reportedly burned down in the blaze. Visuals showed smoke billowing out of the burning Jammu Guwahati Express train in Bihar’s Samastipur.Also Read - Agnipath Yojana: Why Protests Erupted Against Army Recruitment Scheme

The incident took place on Friday morning in Mohiuddinnagar railway station of Hajipur Barauni railway junction. Meanwhile, five train stations have been shut in Bihar including Bihiya, Lakhisarai and Umrao amid violent protests in the state.

Violent protests spiralled over several states including Bihar, Rajasthan and Haryana as trains were set afire, public and police vehicles attacked and personnel injured over Agnipath scheme. With many states in the grip of violence, partisan political voices emerged in favour and against the new recruitment scheme for the defence forces that has set off a firestorm.

From Bihar’s Ara to Haryana’s Palwal, from Agra in Uttar Pradesh to Gwalior and Indore in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, hundreds of young aspirants for jobs in the armed forces took to streets, pouring their anger on public and private property.

Bihar bore the brunt of the violence with trains set ablaze, window panes of buses smashed and passersby, including a ruling BJP MLA, pelted with stones on Thursday, the second day of the protest against the scheme which envisages a short four-year term for soldiers in the three armed forces entailing no gratuity or pension upon retirement.