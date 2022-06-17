New Delhi: Amid violent protests against Agnipath Yojana across several states, Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Friday said the schedule of the recruitment process will soon be announced shortly. “The schedule of the recruitment process will be announced shortly. We call upon our youth to avail this opportunity for joining the Indian Army as Agniveers,” Army Chief General Manoj Pande said in a press conference.Also Read - Agnipath Yojana: Why Protests Erupted Against Army Recruitment Scheme

This comes a day after Centre increased the upper-age limit for recruitment under the “Agnipath” scheme to 23 years from 21 years for the year 2022 amid widespread protests against the new model for enrolment of soldiers into the three services.

Speaking about increasing the age limit being increased by the government, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said the decision will provide opportunity to the youth who missed the chance to join the recruitment rallies in the last two years due to COVID pandemic.

Army Chief Gen Pande said, “This decision will provide an opportunity for many of our young, energetic & patriotic youth who, despite coronavirus pandemic, were preparing to join the recruitment rallies, which couldn’t be completed in the last two years due to COVID restrictions.”

“The decision of the Government has been received to grant a one-time waiver, increasing the entry age of recruitment to 23 years, for the recruitment cycle of 2022,” the Army Chief General said.