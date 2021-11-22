New Delhi: Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on Sunday, November 28, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. Notably, the Winter Session of Parliament will commence on November 29 and is expected to conclude on December 23.Also Read - Farm Laws Repeal: SKM to Hold Farmers' Mahapanchayat in Lucknow On Monday

All-party meet ahead of the Parliament session on Sunday (28th Nov). PM also likely to attend: Sources — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s How Farmers Can Check Beneficiary Name, Status and Payment Details

“The Seventh Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 29th November, 2021. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Thursday, December 23, 2021,” the Lok Sabha Secretariat had said in a statement. Also Read - Attention Train Passengers! West Central Railway to Soon Impose Penalty For Flouting Covid Guidelines

A similar order was also issued by the Rajya Sabha.

“The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Monday, November 29, 2021, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, December 23, 2021,” the communication said.