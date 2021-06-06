New Delhi: In a major development, the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi, will start screening children for clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin from Monday (June 7, 2021), sources told news agency ANI. This comes days after the paediatric trials for Covaxin started in AIIMS Patna after Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine received the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) nod to conduct clinical trials on children on May 11. Also Read - 384 Doctors, Health Workers of AIIMS Patna Test Positive For COVID-19| Details Here

VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog had earlier said, “Covaxin has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for Phase II/III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years.”

Covaxin, indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is being used in adults in India’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India started the world’s largest vaccination drive on January 16 this year in a phased manner with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated first. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1.

The third phase of the vaccination started on May 1 for the beneficiary aged between 18-44.

India has three COVID-19 vaccines – Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Serum Institute’s Covishield, and Russia’s Sputnik V. Covaxin and Covishield are being manufactured in India.