Air India Bans Passenger For 30 Days Who Urinated On Woman In New York-Delhi Flight in November

After many weeks of the incident, Air India filed a case and recommended that the unruly flier be placed on the no-fly list.

Breaking: Air India Bans Passenger Who Urinated On Woman In New York-Delhi Flight For 30 Days

New Delhi: Air India on Wednesday took strict action against the passenger who urinated on a woman on New York-Delhi Flight. Air India said it has banned the said passenger for 30 days from flying by airline.

Air India confirmed the incident in which an intoxicated passenger urinated on a female passenger (a senior citizen) sitting in business class on board an Air India international flight. Notably, the incident took place on November 26 when an Air India flight AI 102 was flying from New York to Delhi.

The incident happened when the inebriated male passenger walked over to the victim’s seat just after lunch when the lights were turned off. He then unzipped his pants and flashed his private parts to her. The drunk passenger reportedly stood there even after urinating, until one of his co-passengers asked him to leave.

Weeks after the incident had happened, Air India filed a case and recommended that the unruly flier be placed on the no-fly list.

Taking cognisant of the matter, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation sought a report from the airline into the incident that was revealed after the woman wrote to the group chairman of Air India, N Chandrasekaran.

“We shall take action against those found negligent,” said the regulator.

Soon after the incident, the woman passenger complained to the crew and told them her clothes, shoes and bag were soaked in urine. The cabin crew reportedly gave her a set of pyjamas and slippers and told her to return to her seat, claiming no other seat was available.

After the flight landed in Delhi, the drunk passenger allegedly left without facing any action for his egregious behaviour.

Shocked at the airline’s handling of the incident, the woman wrote to Chandrasekaran the next day describing what she called the “most traumatic flight I have ever experienced”.

“I am writing to express my deep disappointment regarding the appalling incident that occurred during my business class trip on flight AI102 (commencing in NY, JFK yesterday 26th November at 12.30 pm, and arriving this afternoon in New Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport at approximately 1.30 pm). This has been the most traumatic flight that I have ever experienced. During the course of the flight, shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off, I was getting ready to sleep, and another passenger walked to my seat completely inebriated. He unzipped his pants, relieved himself, and continued to expose me to his private parts. The passenger sitting next to me asked him to return to his seat. He did not respond immediately, but after a few moments left the area,” she said in the letter.