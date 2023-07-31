Home

Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Trivandrum Airport After Technical Glitch

The Air India Express flight was en route to Sharjah from Tiruchirappalli International Airport in Tamil Nadu.

Thiruvananthapuram: A Trichy-Sharjah Air India Express flight 613 with 154 passengers onboard made precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Monday after the aircraft suffered technical glitch. Airport officials said all passengers on the flight are safe.

The flight was en route to Sharjah from Tiruchirappalli International Airport in Tamil Nadu. The Air India Express flight that started from Tiruchirappalli after 11 AM landed at Terminal 1 of Trivandrum Airport at around 12 PM.

Even as the exact reason for the emergency landing is not clear, it is suspected that the aircraft faced a technical glitch.

