Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Delhi Airport After Windshield Cracks

The pilot first suspected a crack in the windshield of the aircraft on the co-pilot's side and asked for a priority landing at Delhi's IGI airport.

A minor crack was detected in the Air India flight after it landed safely.

New Delhi: A Delhi-bound Air India flight made an emergency landing at Delhi’s IGI airport after windshield developed cracks on Tuesday. The pilot of the Air India flight first asked for priority landing at the airport, however, the plane landed normally after a suspected windshield crack. With 180 passengers onboard, the flight originated from Pune for Delhi.

The pilot first suspected a crack in the windshield of the aircraft on the co-pilot’s side and asked for a priority landing at Delhi’s IGI airport. However, a minor crack was detected after landing and it will be replaced, the airport authorities said.

Another Air India Flight Suffers Technical Glitch

The incident comes a week after another Air India flight made an emergency landing as it suffered some technical glitch. The Air India flight was bound for San Francisco. The incident happened after the flight took off from New Delhi with more than 200 passengers onboard.

SpiceJet flight Makes Emergency Landing

Earlier in the day, a Srinagar-bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing at the IGI airport in Delhi due to a false warning in the cockpit. In a statement, the airline said that on April 18, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-8373 (Delhi-Srinagar) returned to Delhi as the AFT cargo fire light illuminated in the cockpit and added that the light later extinguished after actions taken by the flight captain and the flight landed safely.

“SpiceJet’s Delhi-Srinagar flight returned to Delhi as the cargo fire warning light illuminated in the cockpit. The light later extinguished upon actions taken by the flight captain and the flight landed safely. No sign of fire or smoke was detected in AFT cargo and the warning was observed to be false,” SpiceJet said in the statement.

SpiceJet further added that before making the landing, the airline observed all operational parameters to be normal.

SpiceJet said after opening of AFT cargo no sign of fire or smoke was found and based on initial assessment, the warning was observed to be false. Notably, the aircraft landed safely at the IGI airport in Delhi and passengers were deplaned normally.

Ahead of the landing, a full emergency was declared for SpiceJet flight to Srinagar from Delhi, which had 140 passengers on board.

