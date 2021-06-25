Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Lakshadweep-based filmmaker Aisha Sultana in a sedition case registered against her by Kavaratti Police of Lakshadweep, for her ‘biological-weapon’ remark. Also Read - 15 Lakshadweep BJP Leaders Resign Over Sedition Charges Against Filmmaker Aisha Sultana

Earlier this month, massive protests had erupted in Lakshadweep against the “undemocratic” policy changes of the Union Territory’s administrator Praful Patel. Amidst this, a sedition case was filed by the BJP’s Lakshadweep unit president Abdul Khader against Aisha Sultana.

The complaint stated that the model and actor who has worked with several Malayalam filmmakers propagated fake news that the central government used biological weapon to spread COVID-19 infection to the island.

Sultana had later come out with a statement that she had some network problems while speaking at the television debate and that she had used the term “Bio Weapon” for Patel.

In her petition, she said she is seeking anticipatory bail because she fears arrest if she appears before the Kavaratti Police. “I don’t think I have done any wrong to be charged under charges of sedition. I took part in the TV channel discussion and later I apologised for my remarks,” her petition said.

Sulthana hails from Chelath Island in Lakshadweep. Besides being a model, she has worked in numerous films in Malayalam.

Ever since the new administrator Praful Khoda Patel took charge, the Congress and the ruling Left here have been up in arms and have alleged that Patel is trying to implement the Sangh Parivar agenda in the otherwise calm and peaceful island.