Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Allahabad High Court Gives Nod For Survey Of Shahi Idgah Complex in Mathura

According to advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, in the application, it was submitted that there exists a lotus-shaped pillar which is characteristic of Hindu temples and an image of 'Sheshnaag', one of the Hindu deities who protected Lord Krishna on the night of his birth, is also present there.

Shahi Idgah Mosque, Mathura

The Allahabad high court on Thursday allowed a plea to appoint a court-mandated commission to conduct a survey of Mathura’s Shahi Idagh Mosque adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura. A bench of Justice Mayank Kumar Jain passed this order on an Order 26 Rule 9 CPC application filed by the deity (Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman) and 7 others through advocates Hari Shankar Jain, Vishnu Shankar Jain, Prabhash Pandey and Devki Nandan in an original suit pending in the HC.

Earlier today, Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Acharya Satyendra Das said, “It’s good that the verdict will come. The survey is important… The survey clearly shows the facts…”

Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side said, “Allahabad HC has allowed our application where we had demanded survey of (Shahi Idgah Masjid) by advocate commissioner. The modalities will be decided on December 18.”

#WATCH | On Krishna Janmabhoomi case, Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side says, “Allahabad HC has allowed our application where we had demanded survey of (Shahi Idgah Masjid) by advocate commissioner. The modalities will be decided on Dec 18. The court has rejected… pic.twitter.com/OLSeYYSe50 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

On November 16, Justice Mayank Kumar Jain had reserved the order on the application after hearing the parties concerned. The application was filed in the pending suit before the high court concerning Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute. The petition was filed by the deity (Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman) and seven others through advocates Hari Shankar Jain, Vishnu Shankar Jain, Prabhash Pandey and Devki Nandan, claiming that Lord Sri Krishna’s birthplace lies beneath the mosque and that there are many signs which establish that the mosque was a Hindu temple.

It was also submitted that at the base of the pillar of the mosque, Hindu religious symbols and engravings were also visible.The applicant has requested that a commission may be appointed with specific directions to submit its report after conducting a survey within some stipulated time period. A further direction was sought for photography and videography of the entire proceedings.

According to the plaintiffs’ counsel, the factual aspects of the disputed structure have to be brought before the court for proper adjudication of the dispute as without the factual position of the disputed areas, the effective adjudication of the case is not possible.

The high court in May this year transferred to itself all the suits pending before the Mathura court praying for various reliefs pertaining to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute

