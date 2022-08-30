Jharkhand Crisis Latest Update: Amid poaching fears, the coalition MLAs of the ruling Congress-JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) in Jharkhand are being rushed to neighbouring Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh. According to reports, the MLAs have reached Ranchi airport and are reportedly flying to Raipur.Also Read - Jharkhand Crisis: 3 Buses Carrying CM Hemant Soren, Coalition MLAs Return to Ranchi | Highlights

Other reports suggest that a luxurious hotel in Raipur has been booked for two days and the area has been declared a 'high-security zone' as Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with UPA MLAs will move to Chhattisgarh.

According to latest updates, tight security, including a DSP and two inspectors, has been deployed at Mayfair Gold Resort in Raipur.

Jharkhand | Visuals from Ranchi airport where UPA MLAs have arrived along with CM Hemant Soren pic.twitter.com/CqFRUxDXob — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

On Sunday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Congress’s state in-charge, Avinash Pandey to discuss the political situation in the state.

In the meantime, the Election Commission (EC) is believed to have sent a missive to Governor Ramesh Bais, recommending the disqualification of Soren as a legislator in the mining lease case.

The move from the Soren government comes as Jharkhand is undergoing a political crisis with the opposition BJP seeking Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case.

Reports said the JMM party believes the BJP may take advantage of the crisis and make an attempt to poach MLAs of the ruling coalition to overturn the elected government.