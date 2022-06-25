Amit Shah Breaks Silence On Gujarat Riots Ruling – What’s the news

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “endured false allegations silently ” in connection to 2003 Gujarat riots for 19 years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said. Amit Shah’s remark comes a day after Supreme Court on Friday upheld the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) clean chit to PM Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots case, who was then the chief minister of the western state.Also Read - 2002 Gujarat Riots: Supreme Court to Hear Zakia Jafri's Plea Challenging SIT Clean Chit to PM Modi on Monday

“I have closely seen Modiji enduring this pain, facing the allegations despite being on the side of truth and because the judicial process was underway he did not speak. Only a man with a strong heart can do this. The interview we are doing today, I could have done in 2003 as Gujarat Home Minister and later as party chief. But till the judicial process was completed, Modiji did not say anything so that there was no influence. He endured all this silently,” Amit Shah told news agency ANI. Also Read - 2002 Gujarat Riots: Ex-Army Officer Dubs SIT Report as 'Blatant Lie'

Amit Shah on Gujarat riots SC ruling: Top quotes

Amit Shah said the allegations against PM Modi and him were “politically motivated”. “The Supreme Court has dismissed all allegations, it has said why allegations were levelled. You can say in a way that allegations are politically motivated, this has also been proved. It was a battle of 19 years, such a big leader without saying a word, endured pain like Lord Shiva drank poison and continued to fight (sabhi dukhon ko bhagwan Shankar ke vishpan ki tarah gale mein utarkar sehen karkar ladta raha). Now in the end when the truth has come out like glittering gold, it has come out with full shine, then it is natural to feel joyous (anand hi hoga),” Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah said,”How constitution can be respected in a democracy, Modiji has kept an ideal example before people in politics. When he was questioned, there were no demonstrations.”

Amit Shah said according to the court judgement, the then state government had made all the efforts to control the Gujarat riots and had taken the right decisions at the right time. “It (June 24 SC judgement) is very significant. Manner in which an attempt was made to victimise my party’s tallest leader, Court tore it down. I believe this judgement is a matter of pride for all party workers, false allegations against our tallest leader have been dismissed,” he said.

Amit Shah said,”The court also said that the state government had controlled the situation with less damage. The state government had properly followed the witness protection scheme. The judgement consists of around 300 pages in which the Supreme Court has explained every point. The court has also said that Modiji had held a lot of meetings, made appeals for peace. Today, the truth has won and Modi ji is victorious.”

Amit Shah said that Narendra Modi as Gujarat Chief Minister appeared before the SIT in relation to probe over post-Godhra violence but the BJP did not resort to “drama or dharna”. Taking a swipe at Congress for holding protests nationwide amid Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to the National Herald Case, Amit Shah said,”In a democracy, PM Modi presented an ideal example of how the Constitution should be respected by all political persons. Modiji was also questioned, but nobody protested, and (BJP) workers from across the country did not gather in solidarity with Modiji. We cooperated with the law. I was also arrested. There was no protest or demonstration,” Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah also referred to his facing arrest in Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, in which he was subsequently acquitted, and said no “dharna” was carried out. “No protest is justified against any judicial process because our view is considered right when the judiciary says so. I was put behind bars. I used to say that I am innocent. But when the court said that a fake case was filed against me and there was a politically motivated conspiracy by the CBI to frame me, then my words proved right,” Amit Shah said.

Recap: Home Minister Amit Shah welcome the Supreme Court verdict on Friday which upheld the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) clean chit to PM Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots case. Amit Shah said PM Modi had “endured false allegations silently” for the past 19 years. Also Read - Supreme Court Allows 2002 Gujarat Riot Victim Bilkis Bano to Seek Higher Compensation