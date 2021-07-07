New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to take the additional charge as the Union Minister of the brand new Ministry of Cooperation, announced as part of the mega reshuffle of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet.Also Read - PM Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle: Who is In, Who is Out. Full List of Ministers Here

This is breaking news, more details to be added… Also Read - Amid Cabinet Expansion Buzz, PM Modi's Key Meet With Shah, Nadda Cancelled: Reports