Breaking: Amritpal Singh’s Key Aide Pappalpreet Singh Arrested In Joint Operation by Delhi, Punjab Police

Amritsar: Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh’s close aide Papalpreet Singh was on Monday arrested from Amritsar, in a joint operation conducted by Punjab Police Special Cell and Delhi Police. The investigation done by Punjab Police revealed that Amritpal Singh and his aide Papalpreet Singh had been taking refuge in different Deras after the crackdown.

Even as Amritpal Singh continues to be on the run, both the Pro-Khalistani leaders Amritpal and Papalpreet were recently spotted in the latest pictures that went viral on social media. Papalpreet is believed to be Amritpal Singh’s mentor and was allegedly in contact with Pakistan’s spy agency ISI, earlier reports said.

Pro-Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's aide Papalpreet Singh arrested from Hoshiarpur in an operation conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit: Sources pic.twitter.com/viDBYofrNd — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

As per the police investigation, Amritpal Singh and his close aide took shelter in and around the districts of Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar. Police further found that Amritpal and Papalpreet stayed at three different Deras in Phagwara town, Nadlon village and Bibi village.

Amritpal Singh has not yet been traced ever since Punjab Police launched a mega-crackdown against him and members of his pro-Khalistan ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit began on March 18.

Who is Pappalpreet Singh?

Papalpreet (38) is considered to be the brain behind Amritpal’s escape from the police.

Notably, Amritpal Singh along with his close aides earlier escaped from the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.