After Papalpreet, Amritpal Singh’s Main Aide Joga Singh Arrested From Sirhind

The arrest comes after the police launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his 'Waris Punjab De' outfit last month.

Punjab Police releases an earlier picture of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's main aide Joga Singh (in yellow turban) who was arrested today.

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Saturday said they have arrested ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh’s main aide Joga Singh from Sirhind. Giving details, Narinder Bhargav, DIG Border Range, said Joga Singh was arrested in a joint operation of Amritsar-rural and Hoshiarpur police. According to him, Joga Singh was with Amritpal Singh from March 18 to 28.

The arrest comes after the police launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit last month. Notably, radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh has tried to escaped the police’s dragnet on March 18, switching vehicles and changing his appearance, and is still at large.

#WATCH | Punjab police have arrested 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's main aide Joga Singh from Sirhind: Narinder Bhargav, DIG Border Range pic.twitter.com/ekLzxZg8iL — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

On Friday, two men were arrested for allegedly harbouring Amritpal Singh and they include Rajdeep Singh of Babak village in Hoshiarpur district and Sarbjit Singh of Jalandhar district.

According to police, both Rajdeep Singh and Sarbjit Singh were produced before the duty magistrate on Friday night and sent to one-day police remand.

On April 11, Papalpreet Singh, the close aide of Amritpal Singh, was brought to Assam’s Dibrugarh jail. He was arrested on Monday from Kathu Nangal area of Punjab.

A team of Punjab police reached Dibrugarh’s Mohanbari airport with arrested Papalpreet and were received by Assam police. He was then taken to Dibrugarh central jail under tight security.

Apart from Papalpreet Singh, eight other associates of Amrtipal, including his uncle Harjeet Singh, were earlier lodged in Dibrugarh central jail. With Papalpreet, the total number of detainees of Waris Punjab De outfit in the jail has risen to nine. All of them have been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).

Meanwhile, Assam police have maintained a silence on bringing Amritpal’s aides to Dibrugarh jail. Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it was an exercise between the police teams of two states. A multi-tier security was put in place in Dibrugarh jail for the Waris Punjab De outfit members.

