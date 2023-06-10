Home

BREAKING: Another Goods Train In Odisha’s Balasore Catches Fire

A fire broke out in a goods train yet again in Odisha's Balasore district on Saturday. This incident has been reported from Rupsa station of South Eastern Railway.

Another Goods Train In Odisha's Balasore Catches Fire (File/PTI)

Balasore: A fire broke out in a goods train yet again in Odisha’s Balasore district on Saturday. This incident has been reported from Rupsa station of South Eastern Railway. The fire broke out at a wagon of a coal-laden goods train that was stationed at the platform since Friday night.

While the cause of the fire is unclear, the Balasore Fire Department has reached the spot and is trying to douse the fire.

This comes a day after an air-conditioned coach of Durg-Puri Express in Odisha caught fire causing massive panic among passengers, the East Coast Railways said. The fire was spotted in an air-conditioned coach of the train in Odisha’s Nuapada district. No casualties were reported from the incident.

The ECoR, in a statement, said smoke was detected in the B3 coach of the train as it reached the Khariar Road station on Thursday evening. “The brake pads caught fire due to friction and incomplete release of brakes. The fire was confined to brake pads. There was no damage,” it said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a goods train in Odisha ran over six labourers crushing them to death. The incident took place in Odisha’s Jajpur Road railway station. While at least six labourers were dead, two others were critically injured, PTI reported quoting an official.

