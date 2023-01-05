Another Man Urinated on Female Flyer on Paris-Delhi Air India Flight

The second incident happened on December 6 on a Paris-New Delhi Air India flight 142. It was not known which class the passengers were travelling.

However, it was not known which class the passengers were travelling.

The flight landed around 9:40 am in Delhi and the airport security was informed that the male passenger was “under the influence of alcohol and he was not following the instructions of the cabin crew and later peed on a blanket of an onboard lady passenger”, airport officials told news agency PTI.

The male passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as soon as he deboarded the plane but was later allowed to leave after the two passengers had a “mutual compromise” and the accused tendered a “written apology”.

The lady passenger, who had initially made a written complaint, refused to file a police case and hence the passenger was allowed to go by the airport security after he cleared immigration and customs formalities.

This comes a day after it was revealed that drunk passenger allegedly urinated on a co-passenger in her 70s in the business class of an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022. The woman complained about the matter to the crew and told them her clothes, shoes and bag were soaked in urine. Reports said that the crew allegedly gave her a set of clothes and slippers and told her to return to her seat.

Meanwhile, DGCA had sought a report from Air India into the incident which came to light after the woman reportedly wrote to the group chairman of Air India, N. Chandrasekaran.

On the other hand, Air India has also constituted an internal committee to look into the lapses by the airline crew. “We have also constituted an internal committee to probe lapses on part of Air India’s crew and address the deficiencies that delayed quick redressal of the situation. We are also in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process,” said a spokesperson.