New Delhi: A day after three were killed in violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, on Thursday, several protests are lined up for Friday. The Delhi Police has already issued a traffic advisory to streamline traffic.

Around 1,200 protesters were detained on Thursday for defying prohibitory orders in the Red Fort Area. While Yogendra Yadav, Sandeep Dixit, Umar Khalid were detained from Delhi, historian Ramachandra Guha was detained in Bengaluru.

In the wake of the violent protests, Internet, voice and messaging services by Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and Reliance Jio were also suspended in parts many of Delhi-NCR. Services were restored later in the day.

In Uttar Pradesh, Internet services have been suspended in a number of places. In Prayagraj, it is banned till 10 AM on Friday. In Lucknow, the state administration has suspended Internet and messaging system for next 45 hours from 3 PM on Thursday. Internet services in Meerut and Bareilly have also been suspended till December 21. In Aligarh also, net services will remain down in the wake of protests. Mobile Internet services have been suspended in Ghaziabad for 24 hours in view of violent protests. Karnataka has also suspended internet for 48 next hours in Mangaluru city and Dakshina Kannada District.