New Delhi: Coming down heavily on Nupur Sharma, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the suspended BJP spokesperson to apologise to the whole country, observing that she has threatened the security of the nation. “Sharma and her loose tongue set the entire country on fire”, the court said, adding that her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur, where a tailor was murdered.Also Read - Udaipur Beheading: 2 Accused of Killing Tailor Shifted to Ajmer's High-Security Jail | Watch

The court was hearing the plea of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma seeking transfer of all the FIRs registered against her in many states for alleged remarks on Prophet, to Delhi for investigation. Also Read - Udaipur Beheading: 2 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody Till July 13; ATS Recovers Murder Weapons

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Nupur Sharma, told Supreme Court that she apologised for the remarks and withdrew the comments. Reacting to this, apex court said, “What is the business of the TV channel and Nupur Sharma to discuss the matter which is sub-judice, except to promote an agenda? She should have gone to the TV and apologized to the nation.” Also Read - Here's Why Devendra Fadnavis Chose To Support Eknath Shinde Govt And Be A Kingmaker

Stating that her remarks showed her “obstinate and arrogant character”, Justice Surya Kant asked, “What if she is the spokesperson of a party. She thinks she has back up of power and can make any statement without respect to the law of the land.”

The controversial statement made by Sharma has set off an international furore. Several Muslim nations, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia and Iran, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had officially protested and demanded an apology.

Following the uproar, the Bharatiya Janata Party suspended Sharma and another leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal, who also made insulting comment against Prophet Muhammad on social media. In a statement, the BJP said it was “against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion” and added that it did not “promote such people or philosophy”.