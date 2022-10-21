Itanagar/Arunachal Pradesh: An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) has crashed in Migging, Arunachal Pradesh. Search ops underway. Extremely challenging terrain. The cause of the crash at this stage is yet to be ascertained.Also Read - Video: Changlang, A Spellbinding Jewel In Arunachal Pradesh You Cannot Miss | Watch Why

Earlier this month, an Indian Army chopper crashed near Tamang in Arunachal Pradesh. A pilot aboard the chopper 'Cheetah' was killed in the accident while another was injured.

"An army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang has crashed on 05 October (today) at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie. Both the pilots were evacuated to a nearest military hospital. With regret we inform that one of the pilots who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The second pilot is under medical treatment," an official statement said.