Chennai: Army Helicopter Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. They were in a Mi-series chopper. Search and rescue operations launched from nearby bases.

The status of the fliers is not yet known. According to reports, around four senior defence officials were on board. Three officials have been rescued so far while a search is on for the fourth person, an official said. The injured have been taken to Wellington cantonment in Nilgiris.