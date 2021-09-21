Jammu and Kashmir: An Army Aviation Helicopter has force-landed near Patnitop, reported news agency ANI. The two pilots are injured and are being evacuated. Further details are being ascertained, the Indian Army said.Also Read - Uri: Mobile, Internet Suspended After Infiltration Bid, Search Operation On

Locals have reported a helicopter going down near Patnitop area of Udhampur. We have rushed the team to the area. More details are awaited, the J&K Police said earlier.