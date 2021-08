Srinagar: A helicopter belonging to the Indian Army crashed near Ranjit Sagar Dam lake in J&K’s Kathua. Rescue operations are underway.Also Read - Nora Fatehi Raises Oomph Factor in Pink Sequin Saree Paired With Bright Studded Bralette

This is a developing story. More details to be added soon Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Javelin Thrower Annu Rani Finishes 14th in Her Group; Fails to Advance